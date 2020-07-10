Fallon Deneem Page, 37, of Hattiesburg was sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for mail fraud in connection with a widespread compounding pharmacy scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Special Agent Michelle Sutphin of the FBI in Mississippi, and Special Agent Cyndy Bruce of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Southeast Field Office. In addition to the prison sentence by Senior U.S. District Judge Keitih Starrett, Page was also ordered to pay $9,500 in fines and fees.
In August 2014, Page agreed to be paid $100 per referral of insured individuals to Medical Solutions of Ocean Springs, a business owned by co-defendant Dr. Shahjahan Sultan. Once referred, Medical Solutions and a pharmacy located in Ocean Springs would determine whether the individual’s health insurance covered the cost of the expensive compounded medications prescribed by Sultan and dispensed by the pharmacy.
If covered, Page and other nurses would perform cursory medical examinations of the insured individuals in public places, such as parking lots or gas stations, and on occasions, Page would falsify some of the patient assessment responses. Sultan would then prescribe the expensive compounded medications.
For prescribing the high adjudicating compound medication, Sultan was paid 35 percent by the pharmacy of what it made per prescription. Page knew that Sultan had not determined any medical necessity prior to prescribing the expensive compounded medication. In total, the individual’s insurance company paid $34,047 to the pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.