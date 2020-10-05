Richard Headrick, who built Headrick Signs into a successful international business and helped rebuild thousands of men struggling with addiction through Mission at the Cross and the Hellfighters Ministry, died Monday, one day shy of his 78th birthday.
Headrick was hospitalized in late September and died after a battle with cancer.
"Richard Headrick’s passing today has reverberated around the world leaving a wake of deep sadness and sorrow,” said Lance Chancellor, a close friend and former employee. “An iconic Laurel businessman who transformed the outdoor advertising and signage industry, Richard’s impact on the many varied business interests that he and his lovely wife Gina operated was legendary.
“But undoubtedly his greatest impact was felt in the lives of those to whom he shared the Gospel of Christ. From the doctors, nurses and medical staff at every juncture along his last days on Earth to the downtrodden, homeless drug addict that he witnessed to on the streets, Richard was faithful to point them to Jesus and to help guide them along the pathway to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.”
Headrick Signs grew to national prominence in the late-1990s when Headrick and the company were commissioned by Dr. Adrian Rogers, pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, to construct what was then the tallest trio of crosses in North America. Headrick crosses can be found throughout the country now. In 2018, the company erected a 218-foot cross on a hill in Branson, Mo., the tallest cross in the Western Hemisphere.
The company has offices in six states and Headrick billboards and signs can be found from Canada to Central America.
But it was the Mission at the Cross and Hellfighters Ministry where he made his largest impact, those who knew him said.
“The greatest thing I’ve seen restored through Hellfighters are the lives of all the men who have stepped foot through our doors, with the restoration of the Hellfighters USA building being second,” Joseph Harris said in a 2018 Leader-Call feature on Hellfighters moving into a former garment factory in South Laurel. Harris teaches and mentors men at the Mission and helps raise funds from churches, businesses and private foundations. “Both reveal the hand and provision of God in their restoration.”
The evangelical magnate transformed not just the garment factory but that entire part of Laurel — which many view as the city’s “entrance” from Interstate 59 to Leontyne Price Boulevard.
“He came by one day with these elaborate plans,” said Laurel mayor Johnny Magee. “I said, ‘Yeah, this will never happen.' I thought we were just entertaining him, but he came back later and said he was ready to get started. He transformed an entire section of the city. It’s amazing that one person could transform the building and everything around it.”
Magee said that just as Headrick refurbished Harley Davidson motorcycles to fund Mission at the Cross, men’s lives are refurbished as they enter the ministry’s 6- and 12-month programs and get off the streets.
“He was a Christian man,” Magee said. “Not the suit-and-tie kind of Christian, but the ponytail-and-tattoo kind. It meant he could relate to everybody. He showed his faith — he didn’t just go out and talk about it. That’s what Hellfighters is about.”
The sprawling Hellfighters sign that towers over Interstate 59 near the Leontyne Price Boulevard exit will be a lasting testament to the business that helps provide for Mission at the Cross.
Headrick also wrote, produced and acted in a movie called “Last Ounce of Courage“ that was released in 2012 and he wrote the book “The Call of a Hellfighter,” in which he described himself as a “hell-bound servant of Satan” before “God invaded the life of this hellion” in 1989. He also wrote “America’s Churches through the Eyes of a Bum,” chronicling his experiences posing as a homeless person in front of churches around the country on Sunday mornings. He also wrote “The Seven Churches.”
“The world today is a lesser place without Richard Headrick,” Chancellor said. “Heaven’s gain is surely our great loss. Through our tears, we shall celebrate his incredible life and find comfort in the fact that his faith is now his sight. For today, Richard Headrick met Jesus and heard the words ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’
“Farewell Richard, my brother in Christ, and those of us in Christ shall see you again one day soon at that appointed hour.”
