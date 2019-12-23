Hellfighters USA in Laurel conducted a toy drive in tandem with Powers Fire & Rescue. All the toys that were collected will help Santa provided Christmas gifts to underprivileged children in the Powers community and surrounding areas. Hellfighters USA staff members, from left, are Ben Gatlin, Robyn Smith, James Phillips, Nancy Grimes, Lauren Flynt, Wendell Forrest, Lance Chancellor (Powers Fire & Rescue) and Sean Lubin. “The compassion shown by all who donated toys will be rewarded with some awesome smiles on the faces of children come Christmas morning!” Chancellor said.
