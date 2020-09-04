A Hebron man who is remembered as a pioneer and leader in Jones County died on Saturday morning, but he leaves a legacy behind with his children and community.
TJ Jefferson, 70, was a “lion of Jones County,” serving as Assistant Chief of the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department and as the department’s only black firefighter for some time. For more than a decade, he kept a radio scanner on his nightstand so he could try to save people’s homes and lives from fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and wrecks. Even after working all day, often to the point of passing out from sun strokes, he awoke in the middle of the night, leaving his own family, to save another.
He saved his brother’s life with stem cells, but even more reflecting of his spirit, he saved the lives of total strangers with his rare blood type. He was featured in the Laurel Leader-Call for his heroism and remained a blood donor until he was diagnosed with cancer.
Jefferson was the youngest of eight children. As a teenager, he entered Roosevelt, one of the only black high schools in Jones County. There, at 17, he met the other piece of his soul, Carolyn Young. He didn’t have a car, but he walked to see her every weekend. Later in life, he told his daughter, “If a man won’t do all he can to come see you, he ain’t a man.” And a man he was. He was imperfect, like us all, but he was a good man, family members said. He was known for his fairness and beloved for his courage and generosity.
He worked at the polls in Hebron for more than 20 years. His leadership in the community was so respected that a political candidate almost could not get elected unless they gained him as an ally first, family members said.
He was the manager-operator of Hatten Water Association from 1984 to 2017. He touched lives in this role, too. If a family couldn’t pay their water bill because they didn’t have the money, he refused to shut off their water.
Jefferson worked at Dixie Roofing from 1973 until the late ’70s, when he became a millwright — experiences that exposed him to the nuances of mechanics and the hardship of labor.
He was a member of the S.A.L.T. Council, Mississippi Cattleman’s Association, Jones County Soil and Water Conservation, the USDA, organizer of Hatten Community Neighborhood Watch, a founder of the Hatten Hunting Club, president of the Community Organization, and many other organizations and boards.
His voice was beautiful, and few knew that he could draw like a trained artist — a talent inherited by his goddaughter Keisha, who is studying graphic design at Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla.
He was appointed a deacon at Old Palestine Missionary Baptist Church in the 1980s, a time when America was enthralled in a war whose coldness warranted its name. He once said that being a deacon made him begin to live the life he had only talked about up until that point. And like the compass that it was, being a deacon redirected him to his path when, like the human that he was, weaknesses tested him.
By any measure, his life was a testimony, not to the American Dream but to his own. As a black man in America, coming of age in the year that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, he instilled greatness into his children, who were his pride and joy. Each one embodies indomitable aspects of his spirit.
Taking on his father’s sense of wonder, tempered by a keen awareness of responsibility, TJ’s oldest child Terrell is a transportation director at Kansas City Southern Railroad. He is also a pilot and flies his airplane to towns and cities across the United States whenever he has an opportunity, seeing for himself that the world is separated by no boundaries, the mind only by itself. Like his father, who searched and clawed to see the world — wandering along country roads in his ’74 Corvette Stingray, traveling to Mecum auto shows and even driving a commercial bus to cities across the nation down to the last months of his life — Terrell is and always will be an adventurer.
His second-oldest, Cory, has worked in oil fields across the United States and has been commended as one of the hardest workers and most exceptional crane operators in his field. Like his daddy, his sweetness overcomes him. He is the epitome of the Good Samaritan, giving his last, leaving almost nothing for himself, so that others can live their dreams. His daddy did this every day, coming to the aid of any person who needed him for anything, whether it be bush-hogging the pastures of people who were sick or fixing doors and windows of the elderly or those who lived alone. TJ made charity a full-time job, taking strangers into his home, giving them a place to live and treating them like his own family, as does Cory.
Casey, his youngest son, inherited his father’s spirit of entrepreneurship, ingenuity, craftsmanship and courage. Graduating at the top of his class from Nashville Auto Diesel College, he founded Big Iron Diesel Repair LLC. Casey uses his platform to provide jobs for the community, tuition for college students and support for any child he meets. In this same vein, after TJ was laid off from Masonite in the early 1980s, he never again wanted to be dependent on any man for his livelihood. So he taught himself carpentry and farming, built two successful businesses from nothing and became one of the most prominent cattle farmers in South Mississippi. He could fix almost anything — even some hearts.
Jill Collen, his youngest child and only daughter, carries on his personality, conviction and passion. A former political speechwriter, Harvard Law School graduate, and civil and human rights attorney, she founded a civil and international human rights law firm in Washington, D.C. that will launch in the coming weeks and is on the frontlines of the fight for black lives, working to revive the Southern civil rights movement. Growing up, she saw her father call out any wrong he saw in this world, no matter whom he saw it come from. He spoke truth to those who believed they were the most powerful and called down other leaders when they strayed from their missions, even when — especially when — it was unpopular.
From their father, each chil learned fairness, charity and a respect for being strong, powerful and upstanding men and women in this world and the next — qualities that his grandson Kaiser — TJ’s happiness and heart — will carry on.
TJ left this world in the same way he inhabited it, owning his destiny like William Ernest Henley’s “Invictus.”
He leaves behind a legacy for his grandchildren’s grandchildren who will want for nothing, always have a home, and a land to call their own.
