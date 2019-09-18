Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host its 27th annual Heritage Arts Festival from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, on the museum’s front lawn. The free family event will celebrate the museum’s current exhibition, “What Lies Beneath: Masonite and American Art of the 20th Century,” and will include art stations, demonstrations and music. Festival sponsors, from left, are Aaron Zumwalt of Dixie Electric, Haley White of Hattiesburg Coca-Cola, Lori Hearn of State Farm Insurance, Kim Knobles of Laurel Arts League and Lori Hill of The First. Additional support is provided through the Mississippi Arts Commission. For more information about the Heritage Arts Festival or the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, contact 601.649.6374 or www.LRMA.org.
