Doug Higginbotham, president and chief executive officer at South Central Regional Medical Center, was recently elected chairman of the 2020-21 Mississippi Hospital Association Board of Governors. This is his second time to serve in this role.
Higginbotham has been active in the Mississippi Hospital Association, serving in a variety of capacities over the years, including the committee on legislation, the data policy committee, the East Central Hospital council, the finance committee, the Medicaid advisory committee, the Medicare area wage index task force and the physician leadership committee.
Higginbotham has been with SCRMC since 1988 and has led the organization since 1993. He is a 1982 graduate of Texas A&M University and received a master’s of business administration degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1992.
Higginbotham is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Healthcare Financial Management Association, the Southeast Trauma Council, and the American Hospital Association, where he currently serves on the regional policy board.
