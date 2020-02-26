Now in peak season for influenza in our region, the Mississippi State Department of Health is seeing high flu activity in the state with widespread transmission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of 29 million infections nationally this year with 280,000 hospitalizations. There have been an estimated 16,000 flu-related deaths in the U.S., including an increase in the proportion of pediatric deaths.
“Overall, the number of hospitalizations nationwide are about average for this time of the year. However, the rates among children and young adults are higher than in previous seasons,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
“Children are especially susceptible to complications from the flu, especially those younger than 5 years old,” Byers said. “Fortunately, we have not seen any pediatric deaths in Mississippi this year, but there have been 105 flu-related deaths in children nationwide so far this year. That is abnormally high for this time of the season.”
MSDH recommends flu vaccination for anyone ages 6 months and older.
“We recommend getting vaccinated now if you haven’t already. Influenza vaccine is especially important for young children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems,” Byers said.
Pediatric flu shots are available at all Mississippi State Department of Health county clinics.
Those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive a flu vaccination for $10. Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is accepted for children’s flu shots.
Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle and body aches, and fatigue.
To locate a county health department clinic or for more information on flu, visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.