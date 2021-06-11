A Porch Party will be Friday on the lawn at the Laurel Mercantile to re-watch some fan-favorite episodes of “Home Town” and listen to stories from homeowners from seasons past.
Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy an all-day screening of HGTV “Home Town” Season 5. The Porch Party’s main event will begin at 6 p.m. with a special showing of the HGTV “Home Town” pilot episode starring the Tew family. Bring a lawn chair, hear various homeowner experiences and the story of how the show came to be.
At 8 p.m. live music will continue. Lawn chairs or picnic blankets are strongly encouraged for event viewing. Event is rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.