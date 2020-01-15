The Laurel Mercantile Co. and Agape Church (415 Central Ave. in Laurel) will host a "Home Town" Season 4 premiere party on Monday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8.
The event is free and tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com and search for Season 4 premiere party Home Town. There also is a $100 VIP ticket that includes a meet-and-greet with Ben and Erin Napier, but those are limited to 50 tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.