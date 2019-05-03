Members of the Jones County Rosin Heels, Camp 227, Sons of Confederate Veterans, hosted a ceremony at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville on Monday, which was Confederate Memorial Day. Carl Ford said that the United States is “under attack” by people who want to take away all symbols of the country’s past. “The headlines today are similar to those of 1861,” he said, citing the fight for states’ rights and high taxes vs. lower taxes, among other things. “And we have a New York Yankee leading the charge,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump. “This is a fight worth fighting. If we lose, we’re in trouble.” He encouraged voters to ask candidates where they stand on the keeping the state flag and Confederate monuments. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
