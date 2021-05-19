Ellisville crowder

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults, left, and Caidyn Crowder, Miss Jones County 2020, hold a proclaimation congratulating Crowder on her title of Miss Jones County, Jones County Distinguished Young Woman and her platform of Aid 4 First Aid at the Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting May 18, 2021 (photo by Cam Bonell).

 Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call

Caidyn Crowder gets a handshake from Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults after being presented with a proclamation congratulating her for winning the title of Miss Jones County, Jones County Distinguished Young Woman and her platform of Aid 4 First Aid at the Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday. (Photo by Cam Bonelli)

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.