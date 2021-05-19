Caidyn Crowder gets a handshake from Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults after being presented with a proclamation congratulating her for winning the title of Miss Jones County, Jones County Distinguished Young Woman and her platform of Aid 4 First Aid at the Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday. (Photo by Cam Bonelli)
