A fundraiser for the Laurel Shrine Club is scheduled for Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. at Big Lots on Highway 15 North in Laurel.
A plate of hot dog, chips, cookie and a drink will be given to anyone who brings a new, unopened toy to donate to the hospital. Other items that will be accepted are diapers, wipes and antibacterial soap.
Hot Dogs for a Cause will benefit Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, La. The hospital is one of 22 non-profit medical centers across North America that caters to children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
