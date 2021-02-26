After dealing with winter weather in Jackson and across the state last week, the House met in person to conduct legislative business. Last week, the House met in session and committees via teleconference, similar to what occurred earlier in the session. Wednesday, Feb. 24 marked the deadline for House appropriations and revenue bills to be introduced and passed.
With general House bills out of the way, reps began working on House appropriations Bills.
The House was responsible for looking at the preliminary budgets of about 50 state agencies, including the Departments of Insurance, Health, Transportation and Education. These bills represent half of the state’s budget; the other half is currently being considered by the Senate and will be sent to the House for consideration later in the legislative session.
Budgets include reverse repealers, a clause which ensures that a bill cannot become law before going to a conference committee for further revisions. With reverse repealers in place, many appropriations bills were voted on en bloc to help speed up the process.
The House Ways and Means committee also took up several bills on the floor this week, most notably House Bill 1439, which would make several changes to current Mississippi tax laws, including:
• Immediately eliminating the state income tax on $50,000 of individual income and $100,000 for married couples’ income;
• Phasing out the state income tax entirely over a 10-year period;
• Cutting the grocery tax from 7 percent to 4.5 percent immediately, then to 3.5 percent by FY 2027;
• Increasing the sales tax from 7 percent to 9.5 percent.
HB 1439 passed the House by a vote of 85-34.
The next deadline for House members is next Tuesday, when all general bills originating in the Senate must be passed out of committee to begin work before the House as a whole. Working on Senate bills will continue until Wednesday, March 10. After this deadline, both houses will have to concur on a bill or go to conference committee to finish working on a bill.
— By Reps. Robin Robinson (R-Laurel) and
Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville)
