The Jones County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 11, at noon at The Gables Event Center (1919 Bush Dairy Road in Laurel).
Guest speakers will be Robin Robinson and Michael Walker. Both are Republican candidates in the House of Representative seat special election. The event is open to guests and the media.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
For more information contact, 601-422-7575 or jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
