The annual Laurel-Jones County Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be at the Laurel Fairgrounds from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 6.
Household waste such as paint, paint thinner, aerosols, cleaners, ammonia, anti-freeze, auto cleaners, batteries, brake fluid, chlorine bleach, pool chemicals, glass, drain openers, furniture polish, gasoline and oil, herbicides, insecticides and pesticides, rodent poisons, rubber cement, silver polish, tub and tile cleaner, water seal, wood finish, detergents, fertilizers, lighter fluid, glues, oven cleaners, florescent light bulbs, electronic waste, prescription drugs, ammunition — even tires, appliances, old furniture, household debris and building supplies — will be accepted.
The only items that should not be brought are explosives, radioactive materials, medical waste (including syringes), laboratory chemicals and PCB’s. No commercial waste will be accepted — only household waste.
For information, call 601-428-3138 or 1-800-689-5656.
Sponsors include the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, the South Mississippi Fair Commission, Mississippi Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Laurel A-1 Tire Center, Southern Tire Center, The Print Press, Burroughs Companies, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and B-Clean, LLC.
