Art of Healing auction brings in record numbers; SUEZ donates $15K to SCRMC foundation
•
South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel has exceeded all previous fundraising from Art of Healing this year by raising nearly $40,000.
"With over 250 (people) participating online and continued support of event sponsors, Art of Healing raised nearly $40,000 in proceeds to directly benefit the South Central Health Care Foundation," said Becky Collins, executive director of South Central Health Care Foundation.
The event featured 128 donations from artists and businesses in our area and throughout the country. Guests were able to bid from their cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. They were notified if they have been outbid, so they were able to place another bid to keep the competition going.
“This is a great way to feature the work of artists locally and those from around the country who have contributed to the event," Collins said. "We were excited to open this auction to all. Many people have not been able to enjoy social outings during this time, so it was nice to feel a sense of community during the auction.
"Again, I must state how very thankful we are for the support and flexibility of The Gables and other vendors, along with our sponsors. Their willingness shows their true dedication to our community."
SUEZ donates $15K
to SCRMC foundation
SUEZ Water, the company providing water and sewer services to Laurel, donated $15,000 to the South Central Health Care Foundation Tuesday.
SCRMC board member Becky Brewer and SUEZ representative Brent Shelby said the donation will help with the foundation’s health initiatives, like educational outreach, Art of Healing and its Community Health Fair. Shelby said the donation was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to overburden intensive care units across the U.S.
“We have screenings, we have support groups, we work to provide any type of service for the health of our community. We work to try to meet that need,” said Becky Collins, executive director of the foundation.
Brewer touched on the foundation’s community health fairs. Those feature screenings for high blood pressure, bone mass, cataracts, depression and more.
“There are so many patients who are diagnosed at these health fairs that would otherwise not be able to,” Brewer said. She then stressed, “Lives have been saved.”
“We’ve got projects all over the world, and Laurel is our only project for Mississippi,” Shelby said of the Paris-based SUEZ. “South Central, as far as this pandemic, is keeping Laurel and Jones County safe and secure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.