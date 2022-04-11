More than 600 vehicles — trucks, trailers and even a few subcompact cars — lined up to take advantage of the free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day” on Saturday morning at the South Mississippi Fairgrounds in Laurel. Dozens of county employees — including the Jones County Garbage Department, all five supervisors and their crews and members of the administrative staff — and county inmates, among others sorted and unloaded the items to be disposed of for people who pulled into the big parking lot. The line of vehicles stretched all the way down Don Curt Boulevard, down Highway 11 and to Interstate 59, at one point. The event was set to start at 8 a.m. but officials started work at 7:30 and continued well after the scheduled noon cutoff. The turnout was as big or bigger than the one right after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, said Charles Miller, chief financial officer for the Jones County Board of Supervisors. It was canceled last year because of COVID-19. The event is typically scheduled for every other year, so this was the first one in three years, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said. The event is sponsored by the Board of Supervisors, the South Mississippi Fair Commission, Mississippi Power, the Laurel Board of Realtors, Burroughs Companies, Coca-Cola Bottling Co., the Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority and the state Department of Environmental Quality. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
