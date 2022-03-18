U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) has joined U.S. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) in introducing legislation to help individuals who have suffered adverse reactions from the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Countermeasure Injury Compensation Amendment Act (S.3810) would amend the federal statute that authorized the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which provides compensation for injuries experienced due to products, such as vaccines, delivered during certain public health emergencies. The legislation is intended to improve how COVID-19 countermeasure claims are adjudicated by the CICP.
“The development and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines undoubtedly helped save lives, and I am grateful for them,” Hyde-Smith said, but “we also know that medicines and vaccines come with risks.”
It is extremely difficult to obtain awards under the CICP, particularly related to COVID-19 countermeasures. Health Resources Services Administration data shows that, as of March 1, of the 7,056 COVID-19 countermeasure claims filed — approximately 93 percent of all CICP claims —none have received any compensation.
The proposed bill would:· Reform the CICP to provide claimants the same framework for adjudication, award determination, and statute of limitations as exists under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program;
· Create a commission to identify the injuries directly caused as a result of receipt of a COVID-19 covered countermeasure;
· Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to amend the covered countermeasure injury table for COVID-19 to include injuries determined by the commission;
· Allow previously submitted claims that have not been compensated to be resubmitted and approved claims to be compensated the same as new claims.
Senate Bill 3810 has been referred to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
