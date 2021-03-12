Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults recently signed a proclamation declaring March as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Ellisville. In the proclamation, Buckhaults encouraged all residents to support opportunities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the city that include full access to education, housing, employment and recreational activities.
The proclamation also stated that people with intellectual or developmental disabilities deserve total support, respect and the acceptance of all residents of Ellisville. According to the proclamation, all citizens are encouraged to recognize the unique strengths and contributions of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“There are people and programs out there putting forth great effort. As community leaders, we have the responsibility to get the word out to make people aware,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.