President Eisenhower needed something that could make short trips into and out of his farm's grass air strip near Gettysburg, Pa. Thus the Aero Commander 560A, engineered in 1955, was the pick recommended by the Air Force. Now, the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel has a model of “Ike’s Bird” freshly painted and awaiting visitors outside. The Veterans Museum is located at 920 Hillcrest Dr., Laurel. It is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the museum, see its Facebook page or visit www.veterans-memorial-museum.org.
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
