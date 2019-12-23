Laurel’s Christmas parade was on a weeknight in 1966. It was cold and starless, but the City Beautiful sparkled. Lights criss-crossed the streets above us in a few places and most of the light poles were adorned with glittering angels heralding joy, or candy canes in neon. The downtown stores, their display windows bedecked with trees and gift-wrapped boxes, stayed open late for the occasion.
Every parking place was full and hordes of children perched on the hoods and trunks of cars. Some enjoyed the event from the bed of a pickup truck. The anticipation was overwhelming, the sidewalks full. The air was electric.
First came the police cars, lights flashing and sirens blaring. Then followed the enormous red fire engine, brave firemen standing on the running boards, waving at the crowds. Motorcycle squads wearing funny-looking hats executed their precisely-timed turns and revved their engines, amazing us all. Laurel High School’s Golden Girls, sequined outfits sparkling, white boots with tassels, would entertain us with their perfectly choreographed routine, preceding the mighty Tornado band and its wonderful rendition of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
The excitement was building. The marching bands of Jones County Junior College and other schools made us swell with pride. Cheerleader squads, banners proclaiming their school names, pleated skirts and pom-poms, Laurel High, South Jones, East and West, Calhoun, Myrick, Glade. The Four-H Club, ROTC, Future Farmers of America. The Scouts, Boys and Girls, dignified in their starched uniforms. Draped over their shoulders were sashes bearing badges and pins as testimony to dedication, accomplishment and unity. God and Country.
Then, like sugary icing on a cake, came the beauty queens. Miss Hospitality. JCJC’s most beautiful girls and the homecoming courts. Elegant gowns billowing with yards and yards of net and shimmering satin, crowns atop their teased and sprayed coifs, white evening gloves up above their elbows. Young glowing faces and the constant waving. Elbow, elbow … wrist, wrist, wrist. The beauties and courts of high schools surrounding Laurel were on a level field. Mississippi has always produced the prettiest girls on the planet.
The floats would roll along, proudly sponsored by solid businesses, large and small. Masonite. Sears. Swartzfager Ford. Office Supply. Jones County Community Hospital. B.F. Goodrich. Commercial National Bank. Many of the city’s churches. Floats all proclaimed a shared theme, the birth of the Christ child. Manger scenes, little children dressed in bathrobes playing the parts of Mary and Joseph and the shepherd, elaborate costumes for the Wise Men. The little Marys would be cradling baby dolls. Shelters for the mangers were constructed of plywood and cardboard boxes, their roofs covered with pine and cedar limbs. Children’s choirs, wearing white smocks and tinsel halos, singing beloved Christmas carols. Adult choirs, voices raising beautiful Yuletide anthems while trying to stand upright on a moving platform. Not an easy feat.
Our hearts were touched by the real reason for Christmas. Our eyes would fill with tears as we were reminded of a baby born in a barn 2,000 years earlier, worshipped by angels and kings and lowly farm animals. The perfect Lamb of God.
Just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any better … the other magic arrived. Santa Claus, surrounded by elves throwing candies for the children. As promised, fat, jolly, white-bearded and red-cheeked. Smiling, shouting “Ho, Ho, Ho!” Resplendent in red velvet and white fur. A few suspected he was not the same Santa that they had just visited at Sears in the Gardiner Center, but that didn’t really matter.
It would all be over far too quickly, and we’d be shivering, waiting for the car to heat up. Many in the crowd would wander into the stores to finish Christmas shopping. There was nothing to compare to Laurel in the ’60s. The department stores smelled like expensive perfume and money. Fine-Bros. Matison, Williams, Carter-Heide, Arthur’s for Men. The shoe stores! Rose Slipper Shop and Mel-Mac. Butler’s, where I let a smooth-talking salesman convince me that there was absolutely no difference in the quality of their footwear.
The Diamond Shop, the Fabric Store, The Little Shop, Kress and Woolworth’s. The Strand, the Ritz and the grande dame, The Arabian Theatre. The stately Pinehurst Hotel, with its coffee shop. Headrick Furniture, where I was shy around Mr. Headrick, who always had a stick of gum in his pocket for me. He reminded me of a movie star. Edward G. Robinson, but not as a gangster.
To a child from rural Jasper County, Laurel seemed like the largest city in the world. Some of my fondest memories were made on Magnolia Street and Central Avenue. I’m so happy to see Laurel blooming again, the downtown boasting new businesses and events.
And even though the parades are no longer at night with all the sparkling lights, I’m sure there are droves of children, watching for Santa’s float, scrabbling just beyond their mothers’ reach, for candy. They are still cocooned in the magic of Christmas, little boys and girls dreaming of Christmas morning and what it might bring.
And all of us, blessed by the birth of a baby who was wrapped in swaddling clothes while a star brighter than any moon lit up the night sky. The embodiment of grace, love and mercy.
Merry Christmas to all!
