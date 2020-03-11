Steven Palazzo fended off three challengers and secured his sixth term Tuesday as Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District representative not long after receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Further, Mike Espy defeated two opponents in the Democratic U.S. Senate race with 90 percent of the vote. He now faces Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who ran uncontested, in November. In the 2018 special election for U.S. Senate, Hyde-Smith defeated Espy in a runoff by a 2-1 voting margin.
Only 29 percent of the 43,861 registered voters in Jones County showed up to the polls Tuesday night. First results came at about 8 p.m., with Espy and Palazzo on top at 13 percent of precincts reporting. The two incumbents led the race easily from there.
“For the most part, it was kind of slow,” said Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks. “There’s a few times, maybe around 5 p.m. or lunch time, when you’d see a few more people and maybe even a line. Not anything that they’d have to wait very long. Looking at total number registered at other precincts, those turnouts were really low.”
Brooks said turnout was particularly low in rural areas.
“Closer into town, your larger precincts, they were showing a fairly decent amount of people coming in,” she said. “From the numbers I saw earlier, I’m not sure we’ll reach (last primary’s turnout).”
Brooks attributed an unpublicized primary race between Trump and his opponents to low turnout in Mississippi, which has a largely conservative voter base.
“Republicans already think at this point Trump will go on the ticket in November, so they don’t show up to vote for that,” she said. “We’ve got two other elections on that ballot — Cindy Hyde-Smith doesn’t have an opponent. … But it’s sad we don’t have any more turnout for our election.”
Of the landslide victory, Palazzo told media Tuesday night that “we are doing the things that South Mississippi expects us to do.”
He and his three opponents campaigned for balancing the state budget, supporting Trump’s border wall and ending legal abortion. Palazzo has no Democratic opponent.
Brooks said turnout at the primary election typically doesn’t reflect that of the general election.
