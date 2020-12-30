The 30th class of the Future Leaders of Jones County had their opening retreat on Dec. 11 at Life Church. The 25 participants, made up of high-school juniors from Jones County’s five high schools, were led by facilitators Linda Gavin of South Central Regional Medical Center and George Bassi of Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.They led the group in exercises focusing on personality styles, pros and cons of Jones County and team-building. These agencies presented ideas to the participants on projects they would be able to assist with throughout the program year.
Sessions will be each month through May, ending with a graduation luncheon. Session topics will focus on life and leadership skills, local and state government, business and industry, social issues and tourism. Sandy Holifield of the Jones County Economic Development Authority is the program coordinator.
The students were selected by a group of out-of-town judges based on their application, an essay and an interview.
• Ashlyn Albritton, Laurel Christian School, is the daughter of Sam Albritton. “I think ‘patient’ is a good word to describe me as a person and describe my personality,” she said. “I don’t like to rush and I like to take time and make sure everything is where it needs to be and how it needs to be.”
• Bert Bassi, Laurel Christian School, is the son of Dee Dee and George Bassi of Laurel. “I enjoy working with others, and I think group projects and activities are a great way to bring the community together,” he said. “My commitment to projects and my determination to see a task through will hopefully make me a good team member and an even better citizen.”
• Lindsey Beech, South Jones, is the daughter of Angela Lewis. Lindsey believes that being in the Future Leaders program could help her grow as a person by teaching her to work well with others and to step outside her comfort zone. “I love learning new things, and I’m always open to finding new ways to getting things done,” she said.
• Davis Brown, South Jones, is the son of Mark and Julie Brown. The global pandemic has affected him because he’s an who always needs to be on the go and doing something, he said. He has been overcoming this by writing music on his guitar and ukulele, and with lots of time to practice, has become quite good, he said. He also has a strong faith in God and has relied on Him and has learned to trust in His timing.
• Olivia Burchfield, Northeast Jones, is the daughter of Jennifer Sumrall. “Despite the challenges of living in Jones County, it is truly a great place to live and attend school,” she said. “Jones College is right down the road, providing opportunities for students to continue their education affordably without leaving home. Shows like ‘Home Town’ have brought many new businesses and investors to Jones County and completely revived downtown Laurel.”
• Grant Carmichael, Laurel Christian School, is the son of George and Angela Carmichael. He said the opportunity of participating in the Future Leaders program will help him to work cooperatively in groups and help enhance his problem-solving skills. He has the passion and mindset to participate in FLJC because he enjoys engaging in different projects that will aid in the beautification of Jones County.
• Ta’Kyra Daniels, Laurel High, is the daughter of Chaquita Daniels. “She is dependable and takes her responsibilities as a student seriously,” wrote Deanna Blackledge, LHS’ History Department Chairwoman. “She is a positive role model to younger students through her behavior, classwork, hard work and extracurricular activities. She is also an active member of our Laurel Tornadoes Golden Girls and Beta Club.”
• Shea Graham, Northeast Jones, is the daughter of Alisha Graham. She has been employed at Kids Kingdom Learning Center since June. She said that has taught her so much in a very little amount of time, including the value of money, how to be professional in a work environment, the importance of workplace relationships and how to take charge in a room full of screaming toddlers.
• Jordan Hardy, Laurel High, is the son of Sharon Hardy. During the pandemic, he has found a lot more free time, something he isn’t used to having, he said. Sometimes, it results in boredom and often loneliness. He has combated this by putting more effort into his hobbies of writing and mastering the piano.
• Haley James, West Jones, is the daughter of Ron and Telena James. She is involved academically athletically, and that has enhanced her time-management and organizational skills, she said. People should possess integrity and character in order to be successful in life, she said. She believes in doing what is morally correct even when nobody is around to observe you.
• Michelle Jeronimo, Laurel High, is the daughter of Mariana Torres. She has worked at a local restaurant as a waitress. She has benefited from the job by learning to communicate with strangers, having manners and a lot of patience. It helped her realize how important responsibility is in the work environment.
• Kelsey Lawrence, South Jones, is the daughter of Kayla Lawrence. The word that best describes her is “ambitious,” she said. She strives for success in everything she does and never settles for less. Working hard is an important aspect of her character and she plans to do amazing things. After graduation, she hopes to attend Ole Miss and become a pharmacist.
• Allie McMahon, West Jones, is the daughter of Erica McMahon. “Her ability to keep a positive attitude no matter the circumstance makes her so valuable to any group,” wrote cheer sponsor Lynsie Brown. “She is always polite and respectful and she is driven to see others around her succeed.”
• Lunden Nolen, Northeast Jones, has a life goal of becoming a Congresswoman. Seeking out problems and finding solutions can help her learn to solve problems not only for herself but for others. She feels leadership is not necessarily how smart you are nor your rank in class, it is putting others before yourself and leading them to greatness and opportunity. She has learned a lot from the experiences she has already lived.
• Mariana Orr, West Jones, is the daughter of Natalie and Craig Orr. She thinks she has many traits that will make her a good participant in Future Leaders of Jones County. She is compassionate, so she would be able to consider the opinions and interests of others when making important decisions. She feels she is driven, and once she starts an assignment, she wants to finish it and perform to the best of her ability. She tries her best to stick to good morals and to present herself in an honorable way.
• Kevin Osorio, Northeast Jones, is the son of Lazaro Osorio. The one word Kevin that describes him best is “altruistic,” he said. He is kind, caring and loyal, “but I believe the word ‘altruistic’ brings together every aspect of my personality. I have always put the well-being and happiness of others before mine. People in my life described me as a person who is willing to help others even when I have my own problems going on.”
• Diver Purvis, South Jones, is the son of Chris and Danele Purvis. He has had work experience as an apprentice for a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning engineer. He benefited from the job by finding ways to solve complex problems with simple solutions to get the task at hand completed, he said, noting that there is a solution for any problem. He was able to meet many people with different backgrounds, which enabled him to see different perspectives of life in Jones County.
• Taylor Robinson, South Jones, is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Robinson. “From COVID-19, teenagers were affected by the closing of school,” she said. “In overcoming this experience, I learned to not take anything for granted. I worked extra assignments that our teachers sent home during the spring, while school was closed, to continue my education. I have been enjoying all the time that I have been able to spend with my family.”
• Neeley Robertson, Laurel Christian School, is the daughter of Joe Michael and Jennifer Robertson. She “displays a level of creativity, wit and analytical thought that is quite rare among high school students,” wrote Tina Thompson, counselor at LCS. “She has been the captain of the speech and debate team for two years, mentoring younger students and exhibiting great patience and diligence. She is nationally ranked in speech and debate dramatic interpretation and consistently places in the top three when she competes in tournaments.”
• Kendorean Russell, West Jones, is the son of Lakeshia McGlaston. “Most of my peers listen to what I have to say and feel that I give good advice,” he said. “On the football team, I have led by example, trying to inspire younger kids with good character on and off the field. I feel I can excel at the game of football thanks to God. I play both offense and defense, learning many different positions on our team to increase my availability for the team.”
• Kency Sanders, West Jones, is the daughter of Deric and Mazella Sanders. One word that describes Kency is “motivated,” who says she is a go-getter who takes responsibility for her successes as well as her disappointments. When she has a setback, it fuels her to try it again and do better than before. She believes making decisions is a requirement of being a leader. Sometimes those decisions will be wrong, but she cannot let that stop her from stepping up into a leadership position.
• Matthew Smith, South Jones, is the son of Matt and Kellee Smith. He had a hard time coming up with a word to describe himself, so he asked his sister, and she said, “compassionate.” She reminded him of a time when he was in elementary school when some of the students did not want a special-needs student to play on their football team at recess. Matthew told the student he could play on his team. They became good friends. Later, the student had the confidence to talk his parents into playing on the school’s football and basketball teams. Matthew thought that was great and happy he may have been able to help him accomplish that.
• Anne Marie Sullivan, Laurel Christian School, is the daughter of Dr. David and Katie Sullivan. “One significant opportunity for me is having volunteer opportunities,” she said. “I know Jones County has many opportunities to offer. From being able to help at nursing homes to helping serve at the soup kitchen, Jones County has many ways to help. Jones Countians will come together in a heartbeat to help restore the community. Examples of that are Katrina and the tornadoes that hit last December and Easter. Being a part of that has taught me to always be ready to take action and help. I will carry that with me always.”
• Larry Thomas, Northeast Jones, is the son of Larry and Pamela Thomas. He will benefit from being a participant in Future Leaders from the empowerment of additional support in forming his identity and becoming the young adult he desires to be beyond high school, he said. High school students represent the future of our community, he said, and students’ experiences play a large part in determining where they choose to live. Following college graduation, he is committed to becoming a productive citizen of Jones County and wants to learn all he can about the history and culture of the area and surrounding areas.
• Isaac Walters, South Jones, is the son of Daphne Walters. He “shows great compassion for our clients and is enthusiastic about helping them and shows a genuine concern for patients with mental health issues,” wrote Christy Wilson, administrator at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living. “Issac volunteers at parities, plays bingo with our patients ,and enjoys physical activities with them, such as shooting basketball and throwing the football, which is so good for them. He shows kindness and has a great attitude when working with everyone here at our facility.”
