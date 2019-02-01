The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel will host its annual banquet on Friday, Feb. 22, starting at 6 p.m. at the Laurel Country Club.
The event is a seated dinner and will include the presentation of the JA’s Humantarian of the Year award. A cocktail hour is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and presentation at 6:30. Music by Style the Band, a cash bar and dancing will be at 8.
Cost is $75 per person.
For ticket information or to make a donation, visit www.laurelja.org or contact any Junior Auxiliary member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.