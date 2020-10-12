The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel will host its annual food drive 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. There will be two drop-off locations: Rubies Home Furnishings and The YWCO in downtown Laurel. All donations will directly benefit the Secret Meals project, for which the organization is currently packing 105 meals per week for children in need in the local school system to take home over the weekends. It is requested that all donations be individually wrapped and shelf-stable snack food items.
(Photo by Brooke Davis-Jefcoat)
