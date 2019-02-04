The monthly meeting of the Jasper County Genealogical and Historical Society will be tonight (Tuesday) at the Mary Weems Parker Library at 6 p.m.
The speaker will be Earl Faggert, who will be sharing a brief history of Jasper County Confederate units.
Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
