The July 2 meeting of the Jasper County Genealogical and Historical Society will be at the Old Post Office at 6 p.m. in Bay Springs.
The program will consist of a continued discussion of old communities found in Jasper County, past and present, and where they are actually located.
Members are asked to make a list of places they are familiar with or want to know about. The group will try to mark them on a map. This program was started last month, but so many places were found, that the society needed to extend the research.
Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
