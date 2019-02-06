The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department will host a seminar to help parents deal with children and their electronics at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21 at the JCJC Learning Center (3209 Highway 15, Bay Springs).
The program, “Warning signs to look for concerning your children,” will highlight the apps, trends and dangers that law enforcement see when dealing with young people and their electronic devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.