A Jasper County man suffered severe injuries after a head-on collision with a cattle truck near Tadlock Stockyard on Highway 15 South, just south of Bay Springs, early Friday. Dustyn Steen of Louin was headed north in a Honda when the south-bound cattle truck “crossed over the line” and collided into the passenger vehicle, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol accident report. The Bay Springs Fire Department, with the assistance of Stringer volunteers, used the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim, who was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt. The driver of the truck, who was not identified, did not report any injuries. The accident is still under investigation, MHP Sgt. Andy West said. Steen’s family members posted that he had been admitted to ICU and was expected to recover. A post on the Bay Springs Fire Department Facebook page thanked “our whole first-responder team for a job well done,” along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and deputies, ASAP EMS, Stringer VFD, Rescue 8 helicopter and MHP.
