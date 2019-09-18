The Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization will hear from a descendant of the famous Knight family of local lore at its regular meeting at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in the upstairs meeting room at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Commerce Street.
The guest speaker will be Dorothy Knight Marsh, who was born in Soso but was raised and educated outside Mississippi. Following a career in business, she and her husband retired from their active life in Washington, D.C., and returned to her birthplace in Jones County.
They are parents of three daughters, one of whom survived, and a grandson. Mrs. Marsh is involved in preserving the history of Anna Knight and the Knight family legacy, speaking at churches, organizations and universities. She will be sharing her Knight family history.
Members are urged to be present. Guests are always welcome.
