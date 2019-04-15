The Jones County Genealogical and Historical Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27 in the upstairs meeting room at the Laurel-Jones County Library on Commerce Street.
Special speaker Grant Hedgepeth will share the history of his family. Hedgepeth is a lifelong Jones County resident who lives on the family farm just outside Ellisville. His mother is Aline Graves Anderson, widow of Dick Anderson. A practicing attorney since 1987, he has served his community through public offices for many of those years.
Members are urged to attend. Visitors are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.