The Jones County Sheriff's Department has logged 11,390 incidents for the first six months of 2020 and the pace is not slowing down, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
"We've been extremely busy this year responding to incidents all across Jones County and we remain very busy on a daily basis," Berlin said. "Needless to say, when you have 11,390 incident reports that have been generated, that represents a lot of work on the part of our deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents. We are a 24/7/365 law-enforcement agency that takes our jobs very seriously. We will continue to work in our Jones County communities to meet and exceed both our community residents and our own operational expectations."
The Patrol Division currently is staffed with four deputies on each of the four Patrol Squads, while the Criminal Investigation Division is staffed with five investigators and the Narcotics Division staffed with three agents.
"Jones County is a large, expansive county covering 700 square miles with just over 68,000 residents. We stay very busy responding to incidents each day and the caseload for our investigators and narcotics agents is very high." Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. "Our staff members work very hard to provide for the safety and security that Jones County residents expect and deserve."
