Sheriff Joe Berlin honored members of his staff on Administrative Professionals Day, saying they’re the ones “who keep the wheels turning every day.” From the top row are Dawn Patrick, Melisa Kelland, Mechelle Beasley, “special assistant” Hadley Berlin and Sheriff Joe Berlin. At the Jones County Adult Detention Facility are Administrative Assistant Angela Guthrie, above left, and Court Services Administrative Assistant Reagan “Baby Shark” Smith. Berlin and the entire department took time out to thank them for their service on Wednesday. “We appreciate the hard work, talents and dedication that these ladies bring to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department each and every day,” Berlin said. “We are indeed blessed to have them on our team!”
