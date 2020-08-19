The Jones County Sheriff's Department announced staff promotions in the Adult Corrections Division. From left Jennifer Henderson was promoted to captain, Briana Lowery was promoted to corporal, Dequan Allen was promoted to lieutenant and Sara Edison was promoted to staff sergeant. “We are blessed to have dedicated, highly trained and professional personnel staffing both our Adult and Juvenile Corrections Divisions,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall added, “A promotion in rank recognizes the hard work and commitment to service exhibited by each of these corrections officers. Sheriff Berlin and I congratulate them and look forward to their continued service to the residents of Jones County.” (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.