The Jones County Sheriff's Department and Magnolia State Bank are out for blood this Halloween.
They are hosting a blood drive by Vitalant from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday at the bank (500 Central Ave.) in downtown Laurel. The blood drive will take place in the Magnolia Room and donors are required to wear facemask covering the nose and mouth.
“Blood supplies are critically low this time of year, and we need veteran blood donors and new blood donors to join us and donate blood this Thursday," Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are encouraging blood donors to please schedule an appointment through Vitalant and then come to Magnolia State Bank to donate on Thursday. You literally are helping save the lives of others when you donate blood.”
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment online at www.bloodhero.com. Click on the "Locate A Blood Drive" on the bottom left side of the website then "Search By Sponsor" with the Sponsor Code "Magnolia" and the date "10/29/2020.”
