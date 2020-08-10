Thaddeus Edmonson with the Unity In The Community organization presented a special award to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for being professional and keeping everyone safe during the Unity March. Sheriff Joe Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall accepted the award on behalf of all of our JCSD staff. (Photo submitted)
