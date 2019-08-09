Investigators, some who can't vote here, insult the people they are supposed to protect.
Tuesday’s election results sent some high-ranking members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — some of them who don’t live in Jones County and cannot vote here — into a rage aimed at the voters of Jones County. “You can’t sell a high-quality product to folks with a low-quality mindset,” wrote Investigator Jason Myers, who lives in Lamar County.
In response, investigator Tonya Madison replies, “So true, but in Jones County you can!!!!!” Hodge was outvoted by just under 1,000 votes by Macon Davis. A runoff between Davis and Hodge is scheduled for Aug. 27.
