Jones County Sheriff's Department personnel are undergoing training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator and performing the Heimlich maneuver this week and next week.
The five-hour American Heart Association instructor-led training equips JCSD staff members with the medical skills to help save lives during critical medical emergencies.
“Our personnel are regularly on incident scenes where an individual is suffering a medical emergency,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Should it be necessary to administer CPR, perform rescue breathing, use an AED or perform the Heimlich maneuver, our personnel will have the necessary training to help save lives.”
Instructor Deputy Ethan Wise trained more than 30 JCSD personnel on Tuesday and Wednesday and additional personnel are being trained next week.
“We are making the investment in training as part of the serve-and-protect oath we took,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “If we can save just one life as a result of this important training, then all of the time and resources invested will have been well worth it.”
