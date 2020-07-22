The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is receiving items awarded through a United States Department of Justice - FY19 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $10,561, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“We are utilizing FY19 JAG funding to procure safety and incident response equipment that will better enable our department to respond to incidents in Jones County.” Berlin said. “Utilizing these 100 percent reimbursement grant funds, we will also cover travel costs for lodging for three deputies to attend the free FBI National Incident Based Reporting Systemtraining being held in Mississippi later this year with a NIBRS implementation date of Jan. 1, 2021 for law enforcement agencies nationwide.”
The FBI advises that NIBRS is being implemented to improve the overall quality of crime data collected by law enforcement. NIBRS captures details on each single crime incident — as well as on separate offenses within the same incident — including information on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes. Unlike data reported through the UCR Program’s traditional Summary Reporting System (SRS) — an aggregate monthly tally of crimes — NIBRS goes much deeper because of its ability to provide circumstances and context for crimes like location, time of day, and whether the incident was cleared.
