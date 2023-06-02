wrong door

JCSD narcotics agents forced their way into Apartment 1211, but they were supposed to be next door at 1212. (Photo submitted)

JCSD agents knock in wrong door executing search warrant for accused drug dealer

The left door was wrong. But the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is trying to make it right after narcotics agents knocked through the wrong door to execute a search warrant at Shadowood Apartments on Old Amy Road in Laurel.

