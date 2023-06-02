JCSD agents knock in wrong door executing search warrant for accused drug dealer
The left door was wrong. But the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is trying to make it right after narcotics agents knocked through the wrong door to execute a search warrant at Shadowood Apartments on Old Amy Road in Laurel.
“We made a mistake,” Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said, “and we take full responsibility for it.”
That mistake was an abrupt awakening for Keierra Mcrae, 29, and her children — ages 11, 10 and 8 — when gun-wielding JCSD agents stormed into their apartment after midnight Tuesday looking for accused drug dealer Robert Wilson, 31, of Laurel.
“Me and my kids were making great progress with our counseling, but this has been a huge setback,” said Mcrae, who survived being shot three times in September of 2016 and lost a 7-month-old baby boy to SIDs in December of 2016. “These are my babies, and they are scared to death it will happen again.”
The children were already on edge after their mother was shot, she said, and they all attend regular counseling sessions because of past traumas.
“My kids are scared to go to sleep,” Mcrae said. “One of my boys wants to sit up and be on the lookout” and another has to “stay up and listen out” while their sister bundles up and covers her head to try to get to sleep.
“I’m scared myself,” Mcrae said. “I just can’t let my kids see that, but I think they’re picking up on it.”
Agents knocked on the door for 30 seconds, as required by the warrant, but didn’t get an answer, so they used a battering ram to break it open and rush in.
“Once inside, they realized it was not a drug house,” Sumrall said. So they went into Mcrae’s room, woke her up and asked her if Robert Wilson was there.
“She said, ‘No, he’s next door,’” Sumrall said.
A deputy stayed with Mcrae and her children while agents went to the right apartment and arrested Wilson after he answered the knock at the door.
Asked how the mistake happened, Sumrall explained that search warrants typically have a numerical address and a physical description. The apartment number, 1212, was correct on the search warrant, but the physical description — that it was on the bottom left of Building 12 — was not. Apartment 1212 is on the right side. Agents went with that physical description of the location instead of paying attention to the number, Sumrall said.
“They knew he was armed,” he said of Wilson, so it was a tense situation.
Inside the suspect’s apartment, agents found nearly 1.2 pounds of packaged marijuana and another 1.1 pounds that wasn’t packaged along with an AR-15 rifle and almost $12,000 cash, along with digital scales and other items that are commonly used by drug dealers.
Wilson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He was arrested for attempted aggravated assault last October for firing “dozens of rounds” outside of a store on South 16th Avenue, striking a vehicle but not any people, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said at the time. Wilson was out on bond for that charge, so it’s likely that his bond will be revoked and he will be required to remain in jail until that charge is handled in Jones County Circuit Court.
The warrant was issued to JCSD narcotics agents Sgt. Jake Driskell and Joel Brogan and signed by Jones County Judge Wayne Thompson just after midnight.
Driskell went back to the apartment and apologized to Mcrae hours later, she said, adding that he admitted to feeling like it was the wrong apartment as soon as they entered it.
“We told the apartment manager that we would be responsible for all damages,” Sumrall said, “and she thanked us for getting (Wilson) as did some other residents.”
There had been a lot of traffic to his apartment at all hours, which led to plenty of complaints, Sumrall said.
“We have one of the most effective narcotics teams in history, and court records to prove it,” Sumrall said, “but this was a mistake, and we hate that it happened.
— Robert Clark contributed
