K9 with special assignment brings smiles to the community
When Odie’s paws slip into his Wayne County Sheriff’s Department uniform, he knows that it’s time to go to work. Most K-9 handlers will say the same thing about their four-legged partners.
But Odie is different. That’s because he’s a miniature chihuahua and his “job” is to bring smiles to the faces of the people he encounters.
“He’s more popular than me,” Sheriff Jody Ashley said with a chuckle. “There’s just something about him. When I tell him it’s time to go, he gets in his cage. When that shirt goes on, he’s ready to go visit.”
Jody and Odie are regulars at personal-care homes and the courthouse in Wayne County. The unlikely duo came to a Jones County care facility this month and there are plans to go to one in Clarke County soon, the sheriff said.
“He’s like the little mayor and the sheriff when we make our rounds,” Ashley said. “He’s a special dog. He’s part of the sheriff’s department.”
Going to the care facilities is rewarding for the residents and for the sheriff’s department, he said.
“Some people in the personal-care homes don’t get to see their relatives or any visitors,” Ashley said. “They get there and they don’t have anyone. I love getting out of the office and it’s fun for the elderly people to see Odie and hold him. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard them say, ‘Odie’s presence just made my day.’ We’ve had a lot of their relatives tell us how much they appreciate him visiting.”
Odie seems to enjoy the attention, too.
“When he’s in visiting mode, he starts whining and gets excited … he’s ready to see some people,” Ashley said.
Some people in law enforcement have snickered when they see little Odie with his uniform and badge.
“We were working with some FBI agents and they said, “What is that?’” Ashley recalled. “I said, ‘That’s my dog.’”
And there’s no mistake that Odie is Ashley’s dog.
“When I had surgery on my ankle, he stayed right there by me,” he said. “He stays right by my side, and if anything moves, he’ll let you know.”
Ashley got Odie four years ago, just after his first term as sheriff started, from breeder Brenda Carter in the Stengthford Community, just over the Jones County line. The former conservation officer had Labrador retrievers all of his life, no small dogs.
“His heart’s as big as a German shepherd’s,” Ashley said, referring to the prototypical police dog.
And his attitude can be, too.
“He’s been on drug roundups with us before,” he said, and he once bit our K9 (a German shepherd) on the nose. He’s the boss.”
But Odie’s at his best when he’s in a lap, warming a heart, or lapping up the affection of residents in the Christmas parade or the courthouse. When word got out about his being a service dog for the elderly, he became a star on social media and requests for visits increased. There are plans in the works for the pair to visit schools and special-needs children, too.
“If people want us to come, we’ll go,” Ashley said.
