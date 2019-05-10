Family Nurse Practitioner Jane Johnson received special recognition with the 2019 Community Service Award at the last meeting of the year for the Nahoula Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Community Service Chairwoman Janet Keveryn presented the award to Johnson, who has volunteered as a nurse practitioner at the Good Shepherd Clinic for more than 20 years. Johnson has been involved at the clinic since it opened.
Johnson is an outstanding example of the Good Samaritan, Keveryn said. “She is very compassionate for those who need medical care. Jane volunteers at the Good Shepherd Clinic to help those unable to care for themselves with doctor’s visits, medication and those with no insurance.”
