Johnson VFD gets new tanker

Johnson Volunteer Fire Department has a new tanker, thanks to an Assistance to Firefighter Grant. The new tanker will benefit members of the Johnson community and allow firefighters to efficiently supply water to their engine when battling large fires.
The new commercial tanker was built by Ferrara on a Freightliner chassis and has a 3,000-gallon capacity. The grant was awarded to Johnson VFD in September 2019 and it was delivered in late August. The tanker is now in service and ready for calls. The new tanker is replacing an aging 1983 AM General tractor-trailer.
Members of Johnson VFD thanked all the federal, state and local officials, the Jones County Fire Council and “countless others who helped bring this valuable asset to Jones County and the Johnson community.”
