A Johnson Community woman suffered what were described as serious injuries when she was ejected after crashing her pickup near the 2000 block of Highway 29 South, near her home. Volunteers from Johnson, Ovett, South Jones and Moselle responded to the single-vehicle rollover just after 11 a.m. Sunday. The unrestrained driver of the Ford F250 — identified as Cindy Keyes McCraw — was traveling north on Highway 29 when she lost control of the truck and left the road, rolling the vehicle and striking a tree. She was ejected, according to officials on the scene. No other injuries were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded along with EMServ Ambulance Service. Traffic was slowed on Highway 29 for about an hour, as one lane was shut down to allow first-responders to render emergency medical care and ensure safe cleanup. A family member has since reported on Facebook that McCraw suffered a broken arm and needs surgery. (Photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
