The Jones County Republican Women Club received three national and state awards for their services for 2018-19.
The Diamond Achievement Award presented to the club. That is the highest award that can be won at the national level. The club also received the national award for memberships after maintaining 85 percent or greater membership retention. The Jones County group also won the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women Ruby Award, which is the highest award that can be won on the state level.
The National Federation of Republican Women is America’s foremost women’s political organization, bringing together women to positively impact the direction of our nation. The mission of the Jones County Republican Women is to see women from all age groups and walks of life as key players at the political table on national, state and local issues.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month at The Gables event venue. The club is open to women members and men as associate members. For more information, contact 601-422-7575 or jcrw.laurel@gmail.com.
