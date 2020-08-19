From staff reports
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality awarded Jones County a solid waste assistance grant of $33,707 that will be used by the county for an unauthorized dumpsite cleanup program.
“The Solid Waste Assistance Grants support a variety of useful solid waste management activities for cities and counties, and this grant will assist Jones County’s efforts in improving their management of solid waste,” said Chris Wells, MDEQ interim executive director.
The topic came up at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, where Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett said that he is aware of a garbage-overflow problem that’s been plaguing Houston Heights Apartments on Houston Road.
“There’s continually garbage running over,” he said, adding that the water had been turned off at the building because of failure of the owner to pay bills while at least two of the residents have been battling COVID-19.
“It’s a shame this is happening,” Burnett said. “We’ve asked a dozen times for it to be cleaned up. We’re continuing to talk to the owners. We’re going to take care of it.”
Cities and counties may apply for Solid Waste Assistance Grants through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. These grants are used by local communities for programs to prevent and clean up unauthorized dumps; to aid in hiring local solid waste enforcement officers; for public education efforts on solid waste disposal and recycling; and to establish programs for the collection of white goods, bulky wastes and recyclables.
Information about this grant program and other initiatives is available at www.mdeq.ms.gov/solid-waste-management-programs.
