The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a U.S. Department of Justice - Bureau of Justice Assistance FY20 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program grant in the amount of $34,027. The grant funds will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and safety equipment items to help protect personnel from the COVID-19 virus.
“We applied for this grant in order to obtain funding to procure critically needed PPE and safety equipment items that will be used to help keep our deputies, investigators, corrections officers, and civilian employees safe from COVID-19,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are in regular contact with residents of and visitors to Jones County who may have been exposed to or infected with the virus. Our goal is to provide our staff members, and others who work for Jones County public entities, with needed safety items in this time of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The JCSD will begin the procurement process immediately and place items into service as they are received. The grant provides for 100 percent reimbursement of the costs of the PPE and safety equipment once the items have been received and paid for by the Jones County Board of Supervisors from the Sheriff’s Department budget.
In addition, the JCSD has received items awarded through a Mississippi Office of Homeland Security grant in the amount of $8,300.
The department received 10 portable radios with communications sets and a specialized door breaching tool through the MOHS 100 percent reimbursement grant with an $8,300 total expenditure cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.