Laurel Christian High School’s second and final night of the play “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be at 7 tonight (Tuesday) in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Anita Boyd and Sue Bush are directing the show. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. The play is presented by arrangement with The Musical Company, LP.
