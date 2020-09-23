The Jones County Republican Women will host their monthly meeting at a new time and location on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The club will meet from 11 a.m.-noon at The Laurel Country Club (2011 U.S. Highway 84, Laurel).
The group’s guest speaker will be Jones County Justice Court Judge Noel Rogers, who was appointed to the position in July after Judge Billie Graham was appointed chancellor to fill the remaining term of longtime Judge Frank McKenzie.
Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, the club does require an RSVP. Anyone who wants to attend is asked to email jcrw.laurel@gmail.com or call/text (601) 422-5888 with their name. The meeting room can accommodate the first 30 people who RSVP.
“Thank you for your cooperation during this pandemic,” JCRW officials said in a press release.
Lunch is $15. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.