Sonny Saul was sworn in as Jones County District 2 Justice Court Judge after winning the runoff of a special election by one vote over Judge Noel Rogers. His wife Gail held the Bible as Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham administered the oath of office. Jim Johnson offered the prayer before the ceremony in the chancery courtroom on Monday morning. Saul defeated Rogers after he was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to fill the unexpired term of Graham, who was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves to serve as Chancellor after longtime Chancery Judge Frank McKenzie retired.
(Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.